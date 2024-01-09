Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,727,000 after buying an additional 360,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.34 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.