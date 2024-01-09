Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

