Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

