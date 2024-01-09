Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

