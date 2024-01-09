Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $405,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $927.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $963.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

