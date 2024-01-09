Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $245.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

