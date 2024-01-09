Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $373,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

