Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $3,625,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

CTAS opened at $584.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.38 and a 200-day moving average of $519.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

