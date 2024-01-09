Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

