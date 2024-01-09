Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

