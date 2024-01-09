Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

