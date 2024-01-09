Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

