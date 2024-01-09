Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.