Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,819 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

