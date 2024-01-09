Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 704 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

