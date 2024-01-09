Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 307 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 399.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 817,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,185,000 after purchasing an additional 654,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

BSX stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.