Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 269 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCI opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

