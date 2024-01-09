Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 615 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $143.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.