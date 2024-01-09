Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

