Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

