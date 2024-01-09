Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 792 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after acquiring an additional 764,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after acquiring an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.