Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.