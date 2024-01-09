Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.