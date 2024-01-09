Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £182.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 894.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 760 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.59).

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.