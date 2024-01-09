Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.51 and its 200-day moving average is $313.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.15 and a 1-year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

