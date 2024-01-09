Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

