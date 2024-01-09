Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

