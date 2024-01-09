Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 52,282 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,282 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $213,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $921.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

