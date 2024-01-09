Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $14,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

