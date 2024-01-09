BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

