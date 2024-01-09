BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
