BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

