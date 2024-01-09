Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BCX opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $943,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.