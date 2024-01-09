BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
BIGZ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,759,402 shares in the company, valued at $334,759,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,054,290 shares of company stock valued at $63,568,132.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
