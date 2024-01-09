BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

BIGZ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,759,402 shares in the company, valued at $334,759,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,054,290 shares of company stock valued at $63,568,132.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

