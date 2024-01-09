BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BME opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

