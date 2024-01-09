BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is 14.12 and its 200 day moving average is 14.85.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,438,243 shares in the company, valued at 202,857,314.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

