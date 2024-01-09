BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.