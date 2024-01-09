BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
BGT opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
