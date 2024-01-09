BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

