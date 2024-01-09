BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

