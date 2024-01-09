BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,305,000 after acquiring an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

