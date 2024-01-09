Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,182 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Autodesk worth $61,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $235.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

