Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $235.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $121.86 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $63,980,622. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

