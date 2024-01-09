AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.