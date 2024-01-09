ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

