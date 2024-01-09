ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

