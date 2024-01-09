ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

