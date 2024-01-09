ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 140.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

