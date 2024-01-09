ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.