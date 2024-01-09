ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 13,059 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

