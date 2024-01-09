Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.19

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 74.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ARBKL opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $12.50.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

