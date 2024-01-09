Arbitrum Price Tops $1.76 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $990.01 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.82259352 USD and is up 11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 713 active market(s) with $1,167,839,429.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

